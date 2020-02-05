Latest from Charlie Gasparino
Tesla gets SEC subpoena, DOJ request for information: Report
FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino says Tesla reportedly received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its financials and a request for information from the Department of Justice.
Wall Street sources pessimistic about Biden's chances after big NYC fundraisers: Gasparino
FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino says Wall Street sources have told him they are moving away from Joe Biden and toward Michael Bloomberg as a 2020 presidential candidate.
T-Mobile/Sprint is 'the merger that never ends': Gasparino
FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino explains why people within T-Mobile and Sprint are reportedly saying repricing is likely because of Sprint's deteriorating finances.
SoftBank receives vote of confidence from Michael Milken: Gasparino
FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino discusses SoftBank’s overall performance being given a positive review for its Vision Fund.
Elliott Management pushes SoftBank to ditch Vision Fund 2: Report
FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino says SoftBank is reportedly scrambling to appease Elliott Management Corp.
How would Democratic base react to Bloomberg buying nomination?
Former Rep. Harold Ford Jr., (D-Tenn), FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino and New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin discuss the 2020 Democratic field after Bernie Sanders wins the New Hampshire primary.
Democratic socialists want to destroy Americans' economic prosperity: John Paul DeJoria
Self-made billionaire and co-founder of Paul Mitchell hair products John Paul DeJoria says Democratic socialists want to take away people's hard-earned fortunes and dreams.
Can Joe Biden win South Carolina's primary and beyond?
FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino says former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign could be over if he doesn't perform well in South Carolina and, subsequently, Super Tuesday.
T-Mobile/Sprint stocks soar after merger gets approved: Report
FCC commissioner Brendan Carr and FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino discuss the trial judge's decision in the T-Mobile/Sprint merger case.
Wall Street traders are losers in Sprint/T-Mobile merger: Gasparino
FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino shares insights on the Sprint/T-Mobile merger, which he calls a ‘done deal.’