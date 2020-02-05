Charlie Gasparino

Charles Gasparino joined FOX Business Network (FBN) in February 2010 as Senior Correspondent.

In this capacity, Gasparino provides on-air reporting throughout the business day, covering the latest news involving major events impacting finance, the economy and politics. Throughout his tenure with the network, Gasparino has been credited with being on the forefront of a number of breaking news stories in politics and finance, including most recently the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate fundraising efforts, the 2019 Sprint/T-Mobile merger, the merger of Viacom and CBS, economist Stephen Moore’s plans to enter the cryptocurrency marketplace, Derek Jeter’s $1.2 billion bid in 2018 for the MLB’s Miami Marlins, updates regarding the Trump administration’s trade efforts and a series of investigative pieces on convicted sex offender and Wall Street investor Jeffrey Epstein. Gasparino had one of the few interviews with Epstein before his death.

Prior to joining FBN, Gasparino was an on-air editor for CNBC where he was responsible for breaking some of the biggest stories during the 2008 financial crisis, including the first reports of the governments so-called TARP bailout of the big banks, AIG's government bailout, details behind the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the shakeups at Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley.

Previously, he was a senior writer at Newsweek magazine and the Wall Street Journal, where his work was submitted for the Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting in 2002 and won the New York Press Club award for best continuing coverage of the Wall Street research scandal. In 2003, his work was again submitted as part of a team of reporters for the paper's coverage of the NYSE and the resignation of its long-time chairman, Richard Grasso.

A recipient of numerous business journalism awards, Gasparino is the author of the New York Times best-selling financial book "The Sellout: How Three Decades of Wall Street Greed and Government Mismanagement Destroyed the Global Financial System." His other books include the critically acclaimed "Blood on the Street," an account of the Wall Street research scandals, as well as "King of the Club: Richard Grasso and the Survival of the New York Stock Exchange." He has also served as a contributor to numerous publications, and a frequent columnist for the New York Post.

Gasparino received a Bachelor of Arts from Pace University and a Master’s degree in journalism from the University.