Meta's Mark Zuckerberg undergoes surgery for knee injury during martial arts training

Meta Platforms Inc. founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg underwent surgery following a knee injury he sustained during a mixed martial arts session.

In a post on Instagram, Zuckerberg said he tore a knee ligament while training mixed martial arts.

In the post, the 39-year-old posted a series of pictures of himself from a hospital bed, with one of his knees in an elaborate brace.

"Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it," Zuckerberg wrote. "Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me."

The billionaire said that due to his injury, the competitive MMA fight he was training for is now delayed.

"I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit," Zuckerberg said. "Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support."

Zuckerberg has trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a self-defense martial art, for more than a year and won an amateur tournament.

Zuckerberg and X CEO Elon Musk agreed to a "cage match" in late June following an exchange between the two tech billionaires on social media.

"I love this sport, and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me," he said on Threads. "If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on."

In August, Musk agreed to the "cage match" on X and provided additional details.

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Live stream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location," he said.