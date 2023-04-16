Expand / Collapse search
Merck

Merck in talks to acquire Prometheus Biosciences: report

Prometheus Biosciences has a drug in development that treats immune diseases including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease

Merck & Co. is reportedly in talks to acquire Prometheus Biosciences Inc.

The talks are said to be in the late stage with a deal possibly announced as soon as Sunday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A deal is not certain and could still fall apart.

The deal could give Merck promising immune disease treatments.

MERCK IN TALKS TO BUY CANCER BIOTECH SEAGEN: REPORT

Merck Exterior sign

Signage outside Merck &amp; Co. headquarters in Kenilworth, New Jersey. (Photographer: Christopher Occhicone/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

FOX Business has reached out to Merck and Prometheus Biosciences for comment.

Prometheus had a market cap of $5.4 billion as of Friday’s market close. Its shares are up about 4% year-to-date.

Merck is looking to add new products to its pipeline as its top-selling drug cancer therapy Keytruda, is expected to lose patent protection this decade.

Merck’s sales last year came to $59.3 billion, with Keytruda sales making up roughly $21 billion of it.

J&J AND MERCK EBOLA VACCINES PRODUCE LASTING ANTIBODIES IN CHILDREN AND ADULTS

Prometheus logo

In this photo illustration a Prometheus Biosciences logo seen displayed on a smartphone. ( (Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The San Diego-based Prometheus develops immune treatments and doesn’t have any approved products.

The company's pipeline drug in development treats immune diseases including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease and recently reported separate positive study results in mid-stage testing.

Merck sign

Merck &amp; Co. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

MERCK BUYING ACCELERON PHARMA IN $11.5B DEAL

Company sales totaled $6.8 million last year.

Merck recently made another deal, agreeing to acquire blood-cancer biotech Imago BioSciences for $1.35 billion.