Merck in talks to buy cancer biotech Seagen: report

Drugmaker Merck & Co is reportedly in advanced talks to buy cancer-focused biotech company Seagen Inc.

The deal could be worth roughly $40 billion or more, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A deal would help Merck add to its cancer drug portfolio.

The immunotherapy drug Keytruda is Merck's top-selling product with $17.2 billion in sales last year.

Seagen's products include Adcetris, which had $1.4 billion in sales last year.

The companies are discussing a price above $200 a share for Seagen.

Shares of Seagen, closed at $175 on Wednesday. Merck shares were at $93.

There's no guarantee that the two sides will reach a deal, according to the Journal.

Any proposed deal is expected to draw a close look from antitrust officials.

Merck and Seagen are seeking to seal a deal on or before the announcement of Merck's second fiscal-quarter earnings set for July 28, according to the Journal.

Seagen declined to comment on the report.

Merck did not immediately respond to request for comment.