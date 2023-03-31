Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

McDonald's

McDonald's shares hit all-time high

Shares closed Thursday at $277.79

close
'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer discusses the 'unique situation' facing restaurants as they battle rising inflation on 'Varney & Co.' video

'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer: Restaurants are bullish on revenue, fighting for profitability

'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer discusses the 'unique situation' facing restaurants as they battle rising inflation on 'Varney & Co.'

Shares of McDonald’s closed at a record high Thursday and are up again on Friday, ‘likely because of upgrades made to earnings’, one analyst said.

David Zanoni, financial author and Seeking Alpha contributor said the fast-food chain’s $277.79 closing price on Thursday was a result of analyst upgrades of earnings per share over the last three months from $10.49 to $10.58 in 2023 and from $11.44 to $11.70 in 2024.

Sign promoting McDonald's "PLT" burger with a Beyond Meat plant-based patty at one of 28 test restaurant locations in London, Ontario

Sign promoting McDonald's "PLT" burger with a Beyond Meat plant-based patty at one of 28 test restaurant locations in Ontario, Canada, Oct. 2, 2019.  (Reuters/Moe Doiron / Reuters Photos)

"McDonald’s typically performs well during uncertain economic times," he added. "With inflation, families of four could easily spend over $100 in casual restaurants; however, with McDonald’s, that cost could be 50% to 75% lower as a more convenient option."

CHICK-FIL-A REMOVING MENU ITEM EFFECTIVE APRIL 3

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 279.56 +1.76 +0.63%

Zanoni said McDonald’s makes a lot of money collecting fees from its franchisees.

PEPSI UNVEILS NEW LOOK FIRST REFRESH IN 14 YEARS

As a result, "The company is a cash-flow turn-key operation, and part of this money is paid to shareholders as dividends.," he finished. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP