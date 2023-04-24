LVMH hits $500B in market value as shares hit record high

Driven by first-quarter sales for products like Louis Vuitton handbags and Christian Dior gowns, LVMH became the first European company to top $500 billion in market value.

Shares rose to a record high on Monday after the company reported strong first-quarter sales on April 12.

Two weeks ago, LVMH became one of the world's 10 biggest companies, growing the bank account of company CEO Bernard Arnault to roughly $212 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

HOW LVMH CEO UNSEATED MUSK, BEZOS AS WORLD'S RICHEST

Since 1987, Arnault has developed the Paris-based LVMH brand through dozens of acquisitions and is now the world’s richest person, moving ahead of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Arnault and his family own 48% of LVMH’s share capital, and he has been working to keep the company under family control.

RYAN REYNOLDS BECOMES INVESTOR IN NUVEI FINTECH COMPANY

LVMH is the parent company of brands including Louis Vuitton, Dom Perignon, Givenchy and Tiffany & Co.