Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Ryan Reynolds becomes investor in Nuvei fintech company

Nuvei is a payments technology company

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 17

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Ryan Reynolds has become an investor in a Canadian fintech company.

The firm the actor invested in is called Nuvei Corporation, a publicly-traded payments technology company that says it "connects eCommerce businesses with their customers wherever they are in the world and however they want to pay." Nuvei and Reynolds on Monday unveiled his backing of the company.

Nuvei lists on its website sportswear company New Balance, airline Virgin Atlantic and fantasy sports and sports betting company DraftKings among some of those it partners with on payments.

Ryan Reynolds headshot

Ryan Reynolds arrives at the 36th annual American Cinematheque Awards, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile announced Wednesday, March 15, 2023, that it is buying prepaid wireless brand Mi (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / AP Images)

In addition to Nuvei, other companies have previously seen investments from Reynolds. 

RYAN REYNOLDS' AVIATION GIN SELLS TO DIAGEO FOR $610 MILLION

Aviation American Gin, for example, has counted the "Deadpool" actor among its owners since he purchased a stake in the gin brand roughly five years ago. For hundreds of millions of dollars, Diageo bought it in 2020.

Reynolds became involved in another company, low-cost wireless provider Mint Mobile, through an ownership stake in the year after his investment in Aviation. Mint Mobile was recently sold as part of an up to $1.35 billion deal that will have T-Mobile US buy Ka’ena Corporation and its brands, as FOX Business previously reported. 

Ryan Reynolds, T-Mobile

Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile sold to T-Mobile for $1.3 billion. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

RYAN REYNOLDS' MINT MOBILE SOLD IN $1.3B DEAL TO T-MOBILE

"I know about as much about fintech as I did about gin or mobile a few years ago. But Nuvei is impressive," Reynolds said Monday. "The leadership team is exceedingly intelligent and hard-working and it’s about time a Canadian company got the type of attention American tech companies do."

Nuvei is helmed by CEO Philip Fayer. It employs over 1,600 people, according to its website.

In early March, Nuvei reported its revenue for the fourth quarter rose to $220.34 million, up from the $211.86 million it posted in the same period the prior year. Meanwhile, fourth-quarter net income was $9.35 million, having gone down about 24% from 2021’s Q4.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
NVEI NUVEI CORPORATION 42.44 +0.24 +0.57%

On an annual basis, the company’s revenue came in at $843.32 million for 2022, a 16% rise year-over-year. Its net income for the year narrowed, going from $107.05 million to $61.96 million "primarily due to a $85.9 million increase in share-based payments," Nuvei said.

RYAN REYNOLDS' MINT MOBILE RELEASES PARODY AD AS ORIGINAL WINNIE THE POOH ENTERS PUBLIC DOMAIN