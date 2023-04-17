Ryan Reynolds becomes investor in Nuvei fintech company

Ryan Reynolds has become an investor in a Canadian fintech company.

The firm the actor invested in is called Nuvei Corporation, a publicly-traded payments technology company that says it "connects eCommerce businesses with their customers wherever they are in the world and however they want to pay." Nuvei and Reynolds on Monday unveiled his backing of the company.

Nuvei lists on its website sportswear company New Balance, airline Virgin Atlantic and fantasy sports and sports betting company DraftKings among some of those it partners with on payments.

In addition to Nuvei, other companies have previously seen investments from Reynolds.

Aviation American Gin, for example, has counted the "Deadpool" actor among its owners since he purchased a stake in the gin brand roughly five years ago. For hundreds of millions of dollars, Diageo bought it in 2020.

Reynolds became involved in another company, low-cost wireless provider Mint Mobile, through an ownership stake in the year after his investment in Aviation. Mint Mobile was recently sold as part of an up to $1.35 billion deal that will have T-Mobile US buy Ka’ena Corporation and its brands, as FOX Business previously reported.

"I know about as much about fintech as I did about gin or mobile a few years ago. But Nuvei is impressive," Reynolds said Monday. "The leadership team is exceedingly intelligent and hard-working and it’s about time a Canadian company got the type of attention American tech companies do."

Nuvei is helmed by CEO Philip Fayer. It employs over 1,600 people, according to its website.

In early March, Nuvei reported its revenue for the fourth quarter rose to $220.34 million, up from the $211.86 million it posted in the same period the prior year. Meanwhile, fourth-quarter net income was $9.35 million, having gone down about 24% from 2021’s Q4.

On an annual basis, the company’s revenue came in at $843.32 million for 2022, a 16% rise year-over-year. Its net income for the year narrowed, going from $107.05 million to $61.96 million "primarily due to a $85.9 million increase in share-based payments," Nuvei said.

