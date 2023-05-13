Luminar Tech CEO to acquire majority stake in Forbes

Luminar Technologies CEO Austin Russell is buying a majority stake in Forbes Global Media Holdings.

It is a deal that values the business news publisher at nearly $800 million, according to a statement from Russell and Integrated Whale Media Investments.

Russell, an automotive tech billionaire has agreed to acquire 82% of Forbes.

That stake includes the remaining portion of the company owned by the Forbes family, the statement said.

Russell will not be involved in the day-to-day operations of the company.

The capital for the acquisition is independent of his stake in Luminar.

Forbes' Hong Kong-based parent IWM will retain a minority stake in the company and also keep one board seat.

"It is only fitting that now through this transaction, a true innovator and visionary Austin Russell will be the new steward for the brand", Forbes CEO Mike Federle said in a statement to Reuters.

Steve Forbes, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media, will remain involved in the company.

Forbes' flagship magazine reaches five million readers.

The deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal,

