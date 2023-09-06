Lockheed Martin trims delivery outlook for F-35 stealth jets

Defense giant Lockheed Martin trimmed its delivery outlook for F-35 stealth fighters as it works through delays related to a technology upgrade.

Lockheed Martin said in a regulatory filing that it now expects to deliver 97 jets in 2023, down from the previous forecast of between 100 and 120 jets. The company expected to deliver the first F-35 with the Technology Refresh 3 (TR-3) upgrade in 2023, but it now expects the first upgraded jets will be delivered between April and June 2024.

"As a result, we now expect to deliver 97 aircraft in 2023 (all in the TR-2 configuration), which we do not currently anticipate will impact our 2023 financial outlook," the company said in the filing.

US APPROVES $12B ARMS PACKAGE FOR POLAND INCLUDING APACHE HELICOPTERS

Lockheed’s stock dipped on the news Wednesday and was down about 4.5% during mid-afternoon trading.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. 423.94 -21.25 -4.77%

The F-35 is Lockheed Martin’s largest program, having generated 27% of its total consolidated net sales and 66% of aeronautics’ net sales in 2022.

Demand has risen over the last two years amid an influx of orders as U.S. allies ramp up defense spending and look to acquire the F-35 for their militaries amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s military build-up.

CHINA TO BAN IMPORTS AND EXPORTS BY LOCKHEED, RAYTHEON OVER TAIWAN ARMS SALES

Lockheed Martin is currently producing F-35 jets, known as the Lightning II, at a rate of about 156 per year – a pace it expects to continue as it finalizes TR-3 software development and testing.

The company said in the filing that the number of deliveries it will make in 2024 "will depend on when the first TR-3 aircraft is delivered and the time needed to complete the customer’s acceptance process."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The U.S. military is the largest operator of the F-35, with variants in use by the Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy.

Other countries that currently operate or have ordered F-35 jets include Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Japan, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Reuters contributed to this report.