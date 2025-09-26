Expand / Collapse search
USDA issues health warning for Walmart heat-and-eat pasta meals over link to deadly listeria outbreak

Marketside linguine with beef meatballs may contain listeria bacteria linked to ongoing outbreak involving chicken fettuccine Alfredo

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine professor Dr. Marty Makary weighs in on the listeria outbreak from deli meat and a new study linking COVID-19 to a higher risk of hearing loss.

Dr. Marty Makary breaks down listeria contamination as US sees outbreak

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine professor Dr. Marty Makary weighs in on the listeria outbreak from deli meat and a new study linking COVID-19 to a higher risk of hearing loss.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on Thursday issued a public health alert over precooked linguine and meatballs sold at Walmart that may be contaminated with listeria. 

The product is a 2-ounce clear plastic tray package labeled "Marketside linguine with beef meatballs and marinara sauce" with "best if used by" dates of Sept. 22, 2025; Sept. 24, 2025; Sept. 25, 2025; Sept. 29, 2025; Sept. 30, 2025; and Oct. 1, 2025. 

Anyone with the product in their freezer should throw it out or return it to the store. 

The linguine specifically may be linked to a listeria outbreak involving chicken fettuccine Alfredo meals. 

Marketside linguine nad meatballs

The product is a 2-oz. clear plastic tray package labeled "Marketside linguine with beef meatballs and marinara sauce" with "best if used by" dates of Sept. 22, 2025; Sept. 24, 2025; Sept. 25, 2025; Sept. 29, 2025; Sept. 30, 2025; and Oct. 1, 2025.  (USDA / Fox News)

A test of the linguine by the company in relation to the listeria outbreak investigation came out positive for the bacteria

A recall notice of the chicken fettuccine packages linked to the outbreak was issued in June.

The outside of a walmart store

The linguine and meatballs meal was sold at Walmart.  (iStock / iStock)

Listeria can cause listeriosis, whose symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, fatigue, nausea and diarrhea. 

It mainly affects older people, those who are immunocompromised, pregnant women and newborns. 

Listeria bacteria under a microscope

Microscopic look at listeria.  (BSIP/UIG  / Getty Images)

In pregnant women, it can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn and older adults can get a life-threatening infection. 

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics, and anyone who gets flu-like symptoms within two months of a possible infection should see a doctor. 