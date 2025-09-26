USDA issues health warning for Walmart heat-and-eat pasta meals over link to deadly listeria outbreak

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on Thursday issued a public health alert over precooked linguine and meatballs sold at Walmart that may be contaminated with listeria.

The product is a 2-ounce clear plastic tray package labeled "Marketside linguine with beef meatballs and marinara sauce" with "best if used by" dates of Sept. 22, 2025; Sept. 24, 2025; Sept. 25, 2025; Sept. 29, 2025; Sept. 30, 2025; and Oct. 1, 2025.

Anyone with the product in their freezer should throw it out or return it to the store.

The linguine specifically may be linked to a listeria outbreak involving chicken fettuccine Alfredo meals.

A test of the linguine by the company in relation to the listeria outbreak investigation came out positive for the bacteria.

A recall notice of the chicken fettuccine packages linked to the outbreak was issued in June.

Listeria can cause listeriosis, whose symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, fatigue, nausea and diarrhea.

It mainly affects older people, those who are immunocompromised, pregnant women and newborns.

In pregnant women, it can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn and older adults can get a life-threatening infection.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics, and anyone who gets flu-like symptoms within two months of a possible infection should see a doctor.