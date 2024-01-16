Expand / Collapse search
Judge blocks $3.8B JetBlue-Spirit merger, cites 'anticompetitive harm'

Federal judge blocked JetBlue's proposed acquisition of Spirit on the grounds that it would hurt competition for low-cost air travel tickets

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked JetBlue Airways’ proposed $3.8 billion acquisition of budget carrier Spirit Airlines, agreeing with the Justice Department that the deal would hurt the availability of low-cost air travel tickets.

U.S. District Judge William Young wrote that the proposed merger "does violence to the core principle of antitrust law: to protect the United States’ markets – and its market participants – from anticompetitive harm."

Spirit’s stock plunged on the news, falling more than 51% during trading Tuesday afternoon. Dow Jones Market Data group noted that Spirit’s stock neared all-time lows in the wake of the ruling and experienced its largest percentage decrease on record.

A JetBlue airliner lands past a Spirit Airlines jet at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport on April 25, 2022.  (Joe Cavaretta/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

JetBlue and Spirit can appeal the judge’s ruling if they still wish to pursue the merger.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

