Over 5,000 flights delayed, canceled as winter storms hit US

More than 5,400 flights across the U.S. were disrupted on Tuesday as harsh winter conditions continued to hamper travel in several regions.

Over 3,700 flights scheduled to fly within, into or out of the U.S. were delayed as of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Meanwhile, more than 1,700 flights were canceled, according to the flight tracker.

Southwest Airlines is leading with the most disruptions. The Dallas-based carrier canceled 391 flights as of 11 a.m. ET. Another 518 were delayed.

United canceled 310 flights and another 392 were delayed as of 11 a.m. ET.

The snow, ice and freezing temperatures rolling across the Northeast, Midwest and mid-Atlantic have been creating a headache for travelers as the conditions led to thousands of flights being scrapped over the holiday weekend.

Southwest told FOX Business that it "continues to notify customers of adjustments to our published schedule."

"We are seeing challenges ranging from wintry precipitation and blizzards to frozen equipment and other airfield constraints beyond our control," the carrier said in a statement. "The persistent dangerous sub-zero windchill requires rotating ground crews to limit their exposure."

On Monday, total delays across the country reached 10,919, while cancellations racked up to 3,342, according to FlightAware data. Those figures were slightly higher than Sunday when total delays reached 8,898 and cancellations rose to nearly 1,600.

The inclement weather isn't expected to stop either, though conditions are expected to change throughout the week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in New York predicted that light snow will continue to fall across the region Tuesday morning before changing to a "wintry mix along the coast" later in the day.

In Chicago, the NWS projected Tuesday that "bitterly cold temperatures" will continue through Wednesday morning.

The NWS also warned that it's watching a system that could bring accumulating snow to some areas by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

More cold temperatures and snow could come later in the week too, the office said.

The office in Virginia said light freezing rain is expected Tuesday morning across the northwest and that a winter weather advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. local time for portions of the area.

Colder air is also expected to come in later this afternoon.