JPMorgan shares jump after outlook raised

JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares climbed more than 5% on Monday after the mega bank lifted its forecast for interest income for the year in a presentation to investors.

The nation's largest lender now expects $56 billion in net interest income excluding markets in 2022, after saying in January that it expected the figure to be $50 billion.

The new outlook assumes the Federal Reserve raises short-term interest rates up to 3% by the end of the year, and the bank anticipates "high single-digit loan growth" with credit card revolving balances approaching pre-pandemic levels.

"The U.S. economy remains fundamentally strong, despite recent mixed data," the firm said in its analysis, adding that "recent developments have increased the risk of a future adverse outcome."

JPMorgan said that net charge-offs for bad loans are at historic lows, but that it expects "charge-offs to return to pre-pandemic levels over time."

The bank left its expense outlook unchanged at $77 billion, and reaffirmed its target for a 17% return on tangible capital equity (ROTCE), which it said could be achieved in 2022.

