Economy

US GDP estimates lowered for 2022 and 2023 by JP Morgan

JPMorgan's economic and policy research department cut its second half view to 2.4% from 3% and cut its first half 2023 target to 1.5% from 2.1%

JPMorgan on Wednesday cut its expectation for U.S. real gross domestic product for the second half of 2022 and for 2023.

The firm's economic and policy research department cut its second half view to 2.4% from 3% and cut its first half 2023 target to 1.5% from 2.1% and for the second half of 2023 it cut its view to 1% from 1.4%.

The JP Morgan Chase & Co. headquarters, The JP Morgan Chase Tower in Park Avenue, Midtown, Manhattan, New York. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is an American multinational banking and financial services holding company. ( Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It said there may be enough of a growth slowdown to lead to a gradual increase in the unemployment rate later next year, helping to relieve some wage pressures that have been building.

"In short, we forecast a soft landing, but are well aware that this outcome has rarely (if ever) occurred," according to the research led by economist Michael Feroli.