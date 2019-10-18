Johnson & Johnson recalls lot of Johnson's Baby Powder

Johnson & Johnson is voluntarily recalling a single lot of its Johnson's Baby Powder in the United States "out of an abundance of caution."

The recall comes after the Food and Drug Administration discovered the presence of sub-trace levels of chrysotile asbestos contamination in samples from a single bottle purchased from an online retailer.

Despite the low levels reported, the company is recalling Lot #22318RB of Johnson's Baby Powder, from which the tested sample was taken.

The company says it has immediately initiated a "rigorous and thorough investigation" into the matter.

It is working with the FDA to determine the integrity of the tested sample, and the validity of the test results.