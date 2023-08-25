Jobs report, inflation data, Best Buy earnings, US Open top week ahead

It will be a busy week on Wall Street as investors gear up for several reports on the health of the job market, including the government's report for August, as well as more earnings, including a couple of big retailers.

As for stocks, all three of the major market averages finished higher on Friday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34346.9 +247.48 +0.73% SP500 S&P 500 4405.71 +29.40 +0.67% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13590.646395 +126.67 +0.94%

The Nasdaq led weekly gains, rising over 2%.

Monday, Aug. 28

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is visiting Shanghai and Beijing to discuss business relations between the U.S. and China. The trip comes as the race for semiconductor dominance heats up as companies, including Intel, move to make more chips domestically.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % INTC INTEL CORP. 33.25 +0.66 +2.03%

MLK 60 Years Ago

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with relatives of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday to observe the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.

On Wall Street, the week will kick off with limited economic and earnings reports.

And the U.S. Open officially begins in Queens, New York, and runs through the week. Last year, icon Serena Williams played her final match there before retiring.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Retailers and Thefts

More retail earnings are slated for Tuesday after Target, Footlocker and Dick's Sporting Goods all warned of rising in-store theft.

Best Buy, Big Lots and Shoe Carnival are all reporting to shareholders before the opening bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BBY BEST BUY CO. INC. 72.69 -0.45 -0.62% BIG BIG LOTS INC. 6.13 +0.03 +0.49% SCVL SHOE CARNIVAL 21.61 +0.20 +0.93%

On the economic front, the Case-Shiller Home Price index and job openings are expected.

The JOLTS report last listed just under 10 million job openings, down from a record 12 million. Economists expect the latest data to be little changed.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Inflation gauge

The latest data from the core PCE index will be released as consumers and investors alike get a closer look at what they are spending for goods and services.

"Although inflation has moved down from its peak – a welcome development – it remains too high. We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate, and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Wall Street will get an inside look at retail theft and discretionary spending on Thursday as Dollar General, Academy Sports and Campbell Soup report to shareholders.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DG DOLLAR GENERAL CORP. 154.98 +2.00 +1.31% ASO ACADEMY SPORTS & OUTDOORS INC. 49.74 -0.20 -0.40% CPB CAMPBELL SOUP CO. 42.09 +0.32 +0.75%

Economic data will include personal income and jobless claims.

Friday, Sep. 1

The government's August jobs report is expected to show employers added 170,000 positions, slightly below the 187,000 created in July. This as the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.5%, according to Trading Economics.

Non-Farm Payrolls: +170,000 vs. 187,000

Unemployment rate: 3.5%

