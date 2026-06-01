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Jensen Huang says Nvidia's new RTX Spark chip will reinvent the PC

RTX Spark was developed with MediaTek and will debut this fall in laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo and others

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SlatesStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari discusses the drivers contributing to the market rally and the impact of artificial intelligence on the economy during an appearance on 'Varney & Co.'

Nvidia on Monday unveiled a new chip that will bring artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities onto laptops and desktop computers.

The new AI chip, known as RTX Spark, was built as part of a collaboration between Nvidia and Microsoft to make personal computers that are built to power AI tools.

"The PC is being reinvented," said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. "For 40 years, you launched apps. Click. Type. With RTX Spark and Microsoft Windows, you ask – and the PC does the work." 

"RTX Spark brings everything NVIDIA has built – CUDA, RTX, our AI platform – into a single superchip. Local agents. Frontier models. Creative workflows. RTX games. All on a laptop," Huang added. "This is the new PC. The personal AI computer."

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Jensen Huang at Milken Global Conference

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the new AI chip for PCs will "reinvent" how the computers work. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Nvidia's new chip was developed with Taiwan's MediaTek and is set to debut this fall in laptops and compact desktops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Microsoft Surface and MCI. 

Models from Acer and GIGABYTE that contain the chip are expected to follow.

Industry experts said the processor would overhaul engagement with AI, as it is designed to run autonomous AI agents locally rather than relying solely on cloud computing.

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Ticker Security Last Change Change %
NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 224.36 +13.22 +6.26%
MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 460.49 +10.25 +2.28%

Nvidia has dominated chips used to train AI models, and is now turning its attention to an anticipated uptick in demand for inference processors, which are chips that power AI responses to user queries and the agents built to handle routine tasks.

The move into PCs represents a bet on Nvidia's scale and AI expertise to open a large new market that has become increasingly competitive and raised concerns among investors.

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chip on board with nvidia logo in the back

Nvidia has surged in recent years as a leading AI chipmaker. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto)

Reception for AI PCs has been mixed so far. HP reported last week the devices helped prop up quarterly sales, but Dell said earlier this year that demand had fallen short of initial expectations. Qualcomm, looking to capitalize on AI demand, has also been offering AI PCs with Microsoft.

"The RTX Spark looks to transform the traditional app-centric PC to a real useful Agentic AI personal computer which will eventually be in every home in coming years as private edge AI agents become pivotal," said Neil Shah, Counterpoint Research co-founder. "This is going to be the 'RTX Spark' moment for the personal computing segment like how iPhone, ChatGPT or DeepSeek have been."

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Nvidia stock rose about 5.5% during Monday's trading session following the news.

Reuters contributed to this report.