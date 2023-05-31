Jaguar recalls I-Pace electric vehicles due to fire risk in batteries

If you own one of Jaguar's I-Pace electric SUVs, the automaker recommends you park them outdoors.

Jaguar is recalling more than 6,000 in the U.S. due to the risk of the high-voltage battery catching fire.

Documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the recall covers all of the SUV's from the 2019 through 2024 model years.

Jaguar says customers should park away from structures until recall repairs have been completed, and when possible, they should charge outdoors.

Owners with questions should contact a dealer if they have any concerns, the company said.

The recall is the latest in a series of electric vehicle battery recalls because of the potential for fires.

The batteries were made by LG Energy Solution, which is under investigation by the NHTSA, after five automakers issued recalls due to possible defects that could cause fires or stalling.

The NHTSA opened the probe in April 2022 covering more than 138,000 vehicles with the South Korean company's lithium-ion batteries.

General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Stellantis and Volkswagen have issued recalls since February 2020, most due to internal battery failures that can increase the risk of fires.

LG Energy Solution noted that Jaguar is updating the battery-managing software on the vehicles while the incidents that led to the recall are being investigated.

"LG Energy Solution continues to closely work with our client Jaguar Land Rover to ensure that the investigation is concluded," it said in a statement Thursday.

Documents in the Jaguar recall say the battery energy control module software will be updated by a dealer or online. The dealers also will replace battery modules if needed.

Jaguar has received eight reports of vehicle fires in the U.S. dating back to June 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.