Twitter fallout, inflation data, Alphabet stock split, bank earnings top week ahead

The big banks will dominate earnings for the upcoming week and investors will also get a fresh update on inflation as well as the first chance to react to Elon Musk's bombshell decision over Twitter.

U.S. stocks ended Friday’s session little changed as the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.12% marking the fifth straight session of gains, the longest winning streak of 2022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 posted modest losses as investors took in the stronger-than-expected addition of 372,000 jobs last month.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31338.15 -46.40 -0.15% SP500 S&P 500 3899.38 -3.24 -0.08% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11635.307893 +13.96 +0.12%

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday 7/11

Twitter shares will be in focus after Elon Musk's bailed on his $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant late Friday on allegations that the company failed to provide key metrics over the amount of fake or spam accounts.

In addition, New York Fed president John Williams will participate in a moderated discussion before the hybrid "Las Call on LIBOR: Final Steps to Transition" conference.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TGT TARGET CORP. 147.99 -1.97 -1.31% TSLA TESLA INC. 752.29 +18.66 +2.54%

Target will also hold its online-only Deal Days event through July 13 and Tesla will reportedly shut down its Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant for two weeks.

Tuesday 7/12

PepsiCo will take the earnings spotlight on Tuesday before the market open, while the NFIB's business optimism index will be in focus for economic data.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PEP PEPSICO INC. 171.88 +1.52 +0.89%

SoFi shareholders will also vote at the company's annual meeting on whether to grant the company's board the authority to enact a reverse stock split, which is typically used to reduce the number of outstanding shares in order to boost a stock's share price.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SOFI SOFI TECHNOLOGIES 6.19 -0.07 -1.12%

In the world of politics, President Biden will host Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the White House and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit Japan ahead of the G20 finance meeting.

Amazon will also hold its annual Prime Day sale, which will run through July 13.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 115.53 -0.80 -0.68%

Wednesday 7/13

Earnings on the docket for Wednesday will include Delta Air Lines and Fastenal before the market open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 29.71 -0.18 -0.60% FAST FASTENAL CO. 50.64 -0.15 -0.30%

On the economic data front, investors will digest the consumer price index and core CPI which is expected to rise to 8.8% from 8.6% in the prior read, as tracked by Trading Economics.

Additionally, the Beige Book, the federal budget balance, weekly mort g age applications and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BNO UNITED STS BRENT OIL FD LP UNIT 32.04 +0.83 +2.66% USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 78.55 +2.04 +2.67%

On Capitol Hill, the Senate will hold a hearing on lowering energy prices and the House will hold a hearing on fintech and transparency in small business lending. Meanwhile, President Biden will meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders during a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. 621.57 +14.12 +2.32%

Other notable events include the FDA's decision on whether to approve Regeneron's COVID-19 treatment for non-hospitalized patients and a vote by the Securities and Exchange Commission to adopt rules boosting disclosures around proxy voting advice.

Thursday 7/14

JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, First Republic Bank, Cintas and Conagra Brands will lead earnings before the market open on Thursday, while American Outdoor Brands will deliver its quarterly results after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 114.38 -0.06 -0.05% MS MORGAN STANLEY 76.73 -0.26 -0.34% FRC FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (SAN FRANCISCO CALIFORNIA) 150.89 -0.30 -0.20% CTAS CINTAS CORP. 381.07 +0.18 +0.05% CAG CONAGRA BRANDS INC. 35.32 +0.16 +0.46%

As for economic data, investors will take in initial and continuing jobless claims and the producer price index.

Friday 7/15

Wrapping up the week for earnings will be Bank of New York Mellon, BlackRock, Citigroup, PNC Financial Services, State Street, UnitedHealth Group, US Bancorp, Wells Fargo.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BK THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP. 41.89 -0.40 -0.95% C CITIGROUP INC. 46.82 -0.11 -0.23% PNC THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. 161.88 -0.56 -0.34% STT STATE STREET CORP. 63.03 -0.67 -1.05% UNH UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 518.63 +4.25 +0.83% USB U.S. BANCORP 46.53 -0.23 -0.49% WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 40.16 +0.03 +0.07%

Meanwhile, retail sales, industrial production, import and export prices, business inventories and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index will finish out the week for economic data.

Alphabet's 20-for-1 stock split will also take effect on Friday after the market close. Shareholders of record as of July 1, 2022, will receive 19 additional shares of Alphabet stock for every one share they own.

Other notable events include the release of Cox Automotive and Moody's monthly vehicle affordability index and President Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia where he will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.