Small Business

Wall Street elites miss Trump, hope Biden does not run in 2024: NYC restaurateur

San Pietro's Gerardo Bruno says the best thing government can do to help small business is end inflation

San Pietro owner Gerardo Bruno said Friday inflation is "much worse" than a year ago, violent crime in New York City has depressed business and his Wall Street clients are experiencing buyer's remorse with President Biden on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast."

GERARDO BRUNO: From a year ago until this day inflation has gotten much worse. When you hear the minimum wage is $15 it is not true because we are paying $26, $27 for people that never worked in a restaurant. The prices at the food and vegetable markets have doubled. I don’t understand why you cannot find American products anymore. You have to fight for American meats, you have to fight for American-produced vegetables, everything comes from overseas. If you want to serve decent fish, let’s say salmon. A good salmon is $17, $18 wholesale price. 

LABOR SECRETARY DEFENDS BIDEN'S INFLATION PLAN SPENDING MORE MONEY TO LOWER COSTS

With the previous administration at least people were out eating, and they wanted to go to work. Our street, 54th street, was packed. What I overhear, no one is happy. No one is happy. They really hope he [Biden] is not running again. And they miss an administration like Trump.

