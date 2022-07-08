Wall Street elites miss Trump, hope Biden does not run in 2024: NYC restaurateur

San Pietro owner Gerardo Bruno said Friday inflation is "much worse" than a year ago, violent crime in New York City has depressed business and his Wall Street clients are experiencing buyer's remorse with President Biden on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast."

GERARDO BRUNO: From a year ago until this day inflation has gotten much worse. When you hear the minimum wage is $15 it is not true because we are paying $26, $27 for people that never worked in a restaurant. The prices at the food and vegetable markets have doubled. I don’t understand why you cannot find American products anymore. You have to fight for American meats, you have to fight for American-produced vegetables, everything comes from overseas. If you want to serve decent fish, let’s say salmon. A good salmon is $17, $18 wholesale price.

With the previous administration at least people were out eating, and they wanted to go to work. Our street, 54th street, was packed. What I overhear, no one is happy. No one is happy. They really hope he [Biden] is not running again. And they miss an administration like Trump.

