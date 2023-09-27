Hyundai and Kia recall over 3M vehicles due to fire risk, urge owners to park outside

Hyundai and Kia are recalling a combined 3.37 million vehicles in the U.S. after the auto manufacturers said electrical shorts in affected models could lead to fires.

Hyundai’s recall will cover 1.64 million Elantra, Genesis Coupe, Sonata Hybrid, Accent, Azera, Veloster, Santa Fe, Equus, Veracruz, Tucson, Tucson Fuel Cell and Santa Fe Sport vehicles from model years 2011 through 2015.

The automaker said the anti-lock brake system module in impacted Hyundai vehicles could leak brake fluid internally and cause an electrical short, leading to an engine compartment fire while parked or driving.

"Owners can continue driving these vehicles; however, Hyundai recommends parking the vehicles outside and away from structures until the recall remedy is completed," the company said in a statement.

Hyundai said there have been 42 recall-related incidents since 2017, although no crashes, injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Kia’s recall includes 1.73 million Borrego, Cadenza, Forte, Sportage, K900, Optima, Soul Rio, Sorento and Rondo vehicles and covers model years from 2010 through 2017.

"An engine compartment fire may occur in the area where the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit is located," Kia said in a statement sent to FOX Business. "It is believed that over time, the hydraulic unit experiences an electrical short circuit condition that results in excessive current, thereby increasing the risk of an engine compartment fire while driving or parked. However, the exact cause of the electrical short circuit remains unknown."

Kia’s safety office has confirmed one engine compartment fire, three localized fires and six localized melting incidents, although there have been no crashes, injuries or fatalities related to the issue, according to the company statement.

Dealers will replace the ABS and HECU fuses.

