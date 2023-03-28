Honda recalls 330K vehicles with side-view mirrors at risk of falling off

Car manufacturing giant Honda is issuing a recall affecting hundreds of thousands of its products.

The Japanese car brand has announced a recall on more than 330,000 vehicles produced since 2020 due to an error in manufacturing that can cause the cars' mirrors to fall out.

The affected Honda vehicles include: 2020-2022 Odyssey, the 2020-2022 Passport, the 2020-2021 Pilot and the 2020-2021 Ridgeline.

Certified Honda dealers will replace the defective mirrors on affected vehicles free of charge.

Honda previously issued a separate safety recall for nearly 500,000 vehicles due to faulty seat belts which may fail to properly restrain the seat occupant during a crash.

The company notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that affected models include certain 2019-2020 Acura models, the 2018-2019 Accord and Accord Hybrid, the 2017-2020 CR-V, the 2019 Insight, and 2018-2020 Odyssey models.

"The seat belt buckle channel for the driver and front passenger seat belts were manufactured out of specification, causing interference between the buckle channel and the release button," Honda explained in a report filed with the NHTSA.

FOX Business' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.