Honda recalls nearly 500K vehicles over seat belt issue

Honda has issued a safety recall for nearly 500,000 vehicles due to faulty seat belts which may fail to properly restrain the seat occupant during a crash.

The company notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that affected models include certain 2019-2020 Acura models, the 2018-2019 Accord and Accord Hybrid, the 2017-2020 CR-V, the 2019 Insight, and 2018-2020 Odyssey models.

"The seat belt buckle channel for the driver and front passenger seat belts were manufactured out of specification, causing interference between the buckle channel and the release button," Honda explained in a report filed with the NHTSA.

VOLKSWAGEN INTRODUCES ITS FIRST AFFORDABLE ALL-ELECTIRC VEHICLE, SET FOR RELEASE IN 2025

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HMC HONDA MOTOR CO. LTD. 24.89 -0.52 -2.05%

GENERAL MOTORS LOOKING TO WEAVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INTO THE DRIVING EXPERIENCE

"With continuous use, the buckle channel surface coating may deteriorate over time, and the release button may shrink against the channel at low temperatures, increasing friction. This can result in issues with the seat belt buckle latching," the company said.

"If the seat belt buckle does not latch, the occupant may not be properly restrained, increasing the risk of injury to the occupant."

HONDA ACCORD MOVING OUT OF OHIO HOME AFTER 4 DECADES TO MAKE ROOM FOR EVS

Owners of affected vehicles will be sent a notice alerting them of the recall and describing the defect. They will be directed to take their vehicle to an authorized Honda dealer, which will replace the driver and front passenger seat belt buckle release buttons or the buckle assemblies as necessary at no charge to customers, the company said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As of March, Honda said it has received 301 warranty claims related to this issue between March 22, 2019, and Jan. 16, 2023, with no report of injuries or deaths related to this issue.