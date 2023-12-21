Honda recalls 2.5 million vehicles due to fuel pump issue

A fuel pump-related issue has prompted Honda to issue a recall of over 2.5 million vehicles.

The recall, submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Monday by American Honda Motor Co., spans model years for a slew of the automaker’s Honda and Acura models in the U.S.

For Honda, the recalled vehicles belong to the model years 2018-2020 for Accord, Civic Coupe, Civic Sedan, Civic Hatchback, Civic Type R, CR-V, HR-V, Ridgeline and Odyssey; the model years 2019-2020 for Clarity PHEV and Fit; for model year 2020 for CR-V Hybrid; and for model years 2017-2020 for Accord Hybrid, according to the NHTSA recall report.

For Acura, they belong to the model years 2018-2020 for ILX, MDX, MDX Hybrid, RDX, RLX and TLX and for the model years 2017-202 for the NSX, it said.

The issue with the fuel pump module could cause it to become inoperative. The engine of an affected vehicle "may not start or can stall while driving" in such a case, "increasing the risk of a crash or injury," Honda’s recall report said.

Honda identified improper molding of a fuel pump part as the source of the issue.

"As of December 12, 2023, Honda has had 4,042 warranty claims, and no reports of injuries or deaths related to this issue from January 2018 through December 12, 2023," the report said.

Honda said it will send customers a physical letter instructing them to bring their recalled vehicle into a dealership to receive an "improved" replacement part, which will not cost the vehicle owners anything.

That will start happening on February 5, according to the recall report.

"Remedy parts have impellers with greater density and expanded clearance between the impeller and fuel pump," it said.

Dealers, meanwhile, received notification about the recall beginning Tuesday.

Honda’s stock price saw little change amid the news, so far only climbing about 0.5% from where it started the day. It had a market capitalization of $56.37 billion.