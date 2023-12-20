Expand / Collapse search
Popular brand sold at Walmart, Target, Amazon recalls more than 300K air fryers over burn hazard

There have been 41 reports of the air fryer breaking during use, and three reports of burns

Check your counters! One of America's favorite kitchen gadgets is facing a massive voluntary recall after the brand said that the gadget posed a burn hazard to consumers.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Empower Brands is voluntarily recalling two models of the PowerXL dual-basket air fryer.

According to the recall, there have been 41 reports of the product breaking during use, including three reports of burns.

The recalls said that the plastic connector used to combine the two food baskets can break and pose a burn hazard.

TYSON RECALLS 30K POUNDS OF DINOSAUR-SHARED CHICKEN NUGGETS

Power XL Vortex Air Fryers

The company has received 41 reports of the product breaking while in use, including three burn reports. (Empower Brands via the Consumer Product Safety Commission / Fox News)

The recall applies to air fryers labeled: PowerXL Dual-Basket Air Fryer models DUAF-10 and the DUAF-005.

BIDEN ADMIN BEGINS ENFORCING NATIONWIDE LIGHTBULB BANS, IGNITING BACKLASH FROM GOP: 'LIBERAL FANTASIES'

The 10-quart DUAF-10 model is about 17 inches long by 16 inches wide by 12 1/2 inches tall, and weighs about 14 1/2 pounds. 

The 9-quart DUAF-005 model is about 14 inches long by 13 inches wide by 15 inches tall, and weighs about 14 pounds.

Power XL Vortex Air Fryers

The fryer has a silver label on the front that says "PowerXL." (Empower Brands via the Consumer Product Safety Commission / Fox News)

Both models of the fryers have a silver label on the front that says "PowerXL." 

Consumers can find a model number on the bottom of each unit or the unit’s power cord.

AT LEAST 22 TODDLERS MADE SICK BY FRUIT POUCHES WITH LEAD CONCERNS, FDA AND CDC SAY

The recalled air fryers were sold in black or cinnamon colors between Aug. 2021 through Oct. 2023, retailing for between $60 and $190, depending on the model.

Power XL Vortex Air Fryers

Empower Brands is recalling two models of the Power XL Vortex dual-basket air fryer, DUAF-005 (left) and DUAF-10 (right), according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. (Empower Brands via the Consumer Product Safety Commission / Fox News)

The popular brand was found in stores and online at retailers like Walmart, Target, Kohl's and Amazon.com.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund.

Empower Brands, based in Middleton, Wisconsin, can be called toll-free at 866-704-9370, or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall/duaf.

Empower Brands did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.