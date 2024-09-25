Harley-Davidson recalls 41K motorcycles over wiring issue that could cause loss of power

Harley-Davidson is recalling about 41,600 motorcycles over concerns that wiring inside the bikes could experience a short circuit and cause a loss of power.

The company said in a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the recalled 2024 FLHX, FLHXSE, FLTRX, FLTRXSE and FLTRXSTSE motorcycles could experience a short circuit if their voltage regulator output wire becomes exposed from rubbing against the crankcase.

"If a short to ground occurs, the 60-amp main fuse may open, resulting in a loss of propulsion, combined with a loss of all electrical power, without prior indication to the rider," the recall report said. "The unexpected loss of propulsion combined with the loss of all electrical power while in motion, without the ability to restart, may increase the risk of the crash."

Harley-Davidson is informing customers about the recall this week.

The recalled FLHX and FLTRX motorcycles were built between late October 2023 and this July, according to the report. Meanwhile, the production for others occurred between November 2023 and July.

Authorized Harley-Davidson dealers will fix the recalled motorcycles for free.

Addressing the issue "will include inspection of the voltage regulator output wire harness and installation of a secondary retention strap," according to the report.

Recalled motorcycles with damaged voltage regulator output wire harnesses will receive wire harness extension as a replacement, it said.

The company incorporated the solution to the issue into its manufacturing process in late July.

"We are not aware of any crashes or injuries associated with this condition," Harley-Davidson said in the recall report.

