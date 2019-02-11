GM CEO Mary Barra: Need the company to be strong for 'several decades'
The century-old automaker is making the necessary adjustments to keep up with changing demand.
General Motors CEO Mary Barra said on Friday that GM’s all-electric Cadillac will “absolutely” compete with Tesla.
Trump escalated his criticisms of General Motors on Thursday.
Former Chrysler CEO Bob Nardelli told FOX Business that General Motors CEO Mary Barra was forced to make the difficult decision to shut down four U.S. auto plants.
The automaker announced plans to slash 15 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and cease production at five plants.