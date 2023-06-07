Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tesla

Tesla Model 3 vehicles now qualify for $7,500 tax credit

A Model 3 starts at $40,240 and the price may fall to $25,240

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for June 5

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Tesla has made changes to its battery supply chain that bring some of its vehicles within the guidelines qualifying them for federal U.S. credits.

Tesla's Model 3 vehicles now qualify which could lower its price to less than that of a Toyota Camry.

The Biden administration on Tuesday confirmed that all Tesla Model 3 vehicles now qualify for $7,500 electric vehicle consumer tax credits after two of the three versions were eligible for half the credits.

New battery rules went into effect in April that lowered the credit of the Model 3 Standard Range Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range All-Wheel Drive to $3,750.

TESLA OWNERS SUE CLAIMING SOFTWARE UPDATE KILLED EV BATTERY LIFE

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 vehicles are shown for sale at a Tesla facility in Long Beach, California. (REUTERS/Mike Blake / Reuters Photos)

The government confirmed the change on its fueleconomy.gov website.

A Model 3 starts at $40,240 and the price may fall to $25,240 when the $7,500 federal tax credit and another $7,500 from the California tax rebate kick in, depending on income and other requirements.

Toyota's Camry is listed at $26,320 and higher.

TESLA RAISES US PRICES FOR MODEL S AND X VEHICLES, REVERSING SIX CONSECUTIVE PRICE CUTS

ELON MUSK Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk alongside the electric automakers logo. (Getty Images/AP / Getty Images)

In March, the Treasury Department outlined the sourcing requirements for critical minerals and battery components automakers must use in EV batteries to ensure eligibility for the full $7,500 credit. 

The Inflation Reduction Act President Biden signed into law in August was crafted to bolster domestic EV battery supply chains and reduce reliance on hostile nations like China.

Tesla at chargin station

A Tesla electric car sits in a charging station at a dealership.  (AP Photo/Steven Senne / AP Images)

BIDEN ADMIN MOVES TO LIMIT EV TAX CREDIT ELIGIBILITY IN POTENTIAL BLOW TO CLIMATE AGENDA

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 221.31 +3.70 +1.70%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tesla may have dropped CATL in favor of Panasonic or LG Energy Solution for U.S.-made Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, the cheapest version, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI) analyst Caspar Rawles said.

Reuters contributed to this report.