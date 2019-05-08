GM sale of Ohio plant could be shining star for Lordstown, mayor says

General Motors is in talks to sell its Lordstown, Ohio plant to Workhorse Group Inc., an electric pickup truck company.

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill told FOX Business he is hopeful the sale of the factory will revitalize the region’s economy.

“With everything going electric, this could be the shining star for Lordstown,” he said during an interview on “Making Money with Charles Payne” on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate in Lordstown is almost double that of the United States’ average rate of 3.9 percent. The manufacturing sector accounts for 29 percent of the jobs in the community, compared to 10 percent for the rest of the country.

“We’re open for business. Business pays the bills and we are hoping this turns out to be positive,” Hill said.

President Trump announced on Twitter that he has spoken with GM CEO Mary Barra who confirmed the potential sale of its idled Lordstown factory to Workhorse.

GREAT NEWS FOR OHIO! Just spoke to Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, who informed me that, subject to a UAW agreement etc., GM will be selling their beautiful Lordstown Plant to Workhorse, where they plan to build Electric Trucks. GM will also be spending $700,000,000 in Ohio... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019

Hill said there are still some answered questions, but he has faith in the Trump administration, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman (R) and Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and their efforts to revive the state’s automotive industry.

“We are wondering if GM is going in with Workhorse like Ford went in with Rivian,” he said. “They’ve all said this is one of their number priorities and I appreciate the effort.”

GM is seeking to invest $700 million in three Ohio facilities, creating 450 jobs. The move comes after the automaker faced criticism over its decision to cut 15 percent of its salaried workforce in North America.