Trump says GM to sell Lordstown plant, invest $700 million in Ohio facilities

General Motors is selling one of its Ohio plants to an upstart auto manufacturer and investing $700 million in three other facilities in the region, according to President Trump, a move that could help appease critics who blasted the carmaker for choosing to close the Lordstown plant and shed up to 15,000 jobs.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday, noting that he had just spoken to CEO Mary Barra. A GM spokesman did not respond to request for comment.

Trump said GM will sell the Lordstown plant to Workhorse Group Inc., a company seeking to build an electric pickup but one that has struggled financially, posting just $21,000 in revenue in the final months of 2018.

The firm previously revamped its leadership, replacing founder Steve Burns with COO Duane Hughes. It also recently borrowed $35 million from hedge fund Marathon Asset Management.