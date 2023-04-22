GM recalls 40,000 pickups due to fire risk

General Motors has issued a recall and has a safety warning for customers.

The recall involves certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later.

The concern is the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.

The recall could potentially involve more than 40,000 vehicles.

GM advises owners with potentially affected models to park outdoors and away from structures until the recall repair is done.

They include 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD models with model years between 2019 and 2023, according to documents posted by U.S. safety regulators on Saturday.

The vehicles may have a brake pressure sensor assembly that allows brake fluid to leak and cause a short circuit.

That in turn increases the risk of a fire that could occur when the vehicle is either driving or parked.

It doesn't concern vehicles with model years before 2019. Those models used a different design.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 33.55 +0.01 +0.03%

GM said it's not aware of any injuries related to the condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.