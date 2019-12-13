Expand / Collapse search
GM to invest $1.5B in Missouri plant

The Wentzville plant’s paint and body shops, as well as its general assembly areas, will receive upgrades that include new machines and tooling

General Motors will invest $1.5 billion in a Missouri plant aimed at preparing the location for a new generation of midsize pickup trucks, the company announced Friday.

The Wentzville plant’s paint and body shops, as well as its general assembly areas, will receive upgrades that include new machines and tooling.

“Through this investment, General Motors is making a firm commitment to the State of Missouri, the City of Wentzville and the GM Wentzville team,” said Mark Reuss, GM president. “This is part of our comprehensive strategy to invest in growth areas and strengthen our U.S. manufacturing base. GM sells more pickups than any other automaker and we have aggressive plans to build on our strengths.”

