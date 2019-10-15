Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

GM

GM CEO Mary Barra hands on with UAW talks: source

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business’ Grady Trimble reports from the UAW GM strike on developing negotiations as the strike enters its fifth week.video

The biggest loser of the GM, UAW strike

FOX Business’ Grady Trimble reports from the UAW GM strike on developing negotiations as the strike enters its fifth week.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra met with United Auto Workers leaders Tuesday morning as the union's strike against the company is just shy of the one-month mark, according to a source familiar to the situation FOX Business has learned.

Continue Reading Below

The meeting began around 9:30 a.m., the source said. GM shares rose on Tuesday.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.27+0.77+2.17%

This is believed to be Barra's second meeting with UAW leaders after she met with officials last week.

Local UAW chapter leaders were called to Detroit for a meeting Thursday, FOX Business confirmed. The meeting was believed to center on a tentative agreement.

Both GM's and UAW's headquarters are in Detroit.

FOX Business' inquiries to GM and the UAW were not returned at the time of publication.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business' Grady Trimble contributed to this report.