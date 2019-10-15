GM CEO Mary Barra hands on with UAW talks: source

General Motors CEO Mary Barra met with United Auto Workers leaders Tuesday morning as the union's strike against the company is just shy of the one-month mark, according to a source familiar to the situation FOX Business has learned.

Continue Reading Below

The meeting began around 9:30 a.m., the source said. GM shares rose on Tuesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 36.27 +0.77 +2.17%

This is believed to be Barra's second meeting with UAW leaders after she met with officials last week.

Local UAW chapter leaders were called to Detroit for a meeting Thursday, FOX Business confirmed. The meeting was believed to center on a tentative agreement.

Both GM's and UAW's headquarters are in Detroit.

FOX Business' inquiries to GM and the UAW were not returned at the time of publication.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business' Grady Trimble contributed to this report.