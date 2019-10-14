Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Money

How long the UAW strike fund could last against GM

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business’ Grady Trimble reports from the UAW GM strike on developing negotiations as the strike enters its fifth week.video

The biggest loser of the GM, UAW strike

FOX Business’ Grady Trimble reports from the UAW GM strike on developing negotiations as the strike enters its fifth week.

The United Auto Workers' strike fund is set to pay out more than $12 million a week as its strike against General Motors approaches the one-month mark.

Continue Reading Below

But how long can the strike fund hold out? It will cover weekly strike pay of $275 (recently bumped up from $250) for roughly 46,000 striking GM workers.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY35.44-0.13-0.37%

The strike fund contained nearly $800 million when GM autoworkers first walked off the job in mid-September. But after four weeks of paying out $11.5 million in total weekly benefits, the fund has likely depleted to less than $754 million.

That's still a big number — enough to keep strike pay coming for roughly a year, although the calculations don't take into account health care benefits also covered by the strike fund. The UAW also cuts bonus checks for striking workers at Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to its website.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

UAW BOARD APPROVES PAY INCREASE FOR STRIKING WORKERS
UNION MEMBERSHIP IS HIGHEST IN THESE STATES, AND SOME OF THEM MIGHT SURPRISE YOU

The UAW board voted on Saturday to bump up workers' strike pay to $275 a week. But the real news was the board's decision to relax the rule against striking workers taking part-time jobs that paid more than the strike pay. Now, striking autoworkers can work part-time and still collect $275 a week.

"Our members' commitment to their strike fund speaks for itself," a representative of the UAW told FOX Business.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS