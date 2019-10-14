Expand / Collapse search
UAW calls local leaders for Detroit meeting, update on GM strike

By FOXBusiness
The biggest loser of the GM, UAW strike

FOX Business’ Grady Trimble reports from the UAW GM strike on developing negotiations as the strike enters its fifth week.

Local United Auto Workers (UAW) union leaders were called to Detroit for a meeting on Thursday morning, FOX Business confirmed on Monday, in the strongest indication yet that a potential deal with General Motors could be close as the strike enters its fifth week.

If a deal were reached, union leaders would gather to vote on it before other members of the union do.

The meeting will be held in the Detroit building where GM is based, Reuters reported on Monday. An update is expected at that time.

UAW represents 48,000 workers who have been on strike. The group is negotiating for higher wages and health care and retirement benefits, among other items.

Discussions between the two sides were expected to resume on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Monday, UAW members began protesting outside of GM dealerships. Strike pay was increased to $275 per week over the weekend for those performing picket duty.

GM made an offer earlier this month, which was countered by the union. UAW Vice President Terry Dittes said there would be a tentative agreement if GM accepted it.

The strike began on Sept. 16. The contract deadline was Sept. 14.

FOX Business’ Grady Trimble contributed to this report.

