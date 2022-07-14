Friday's trading: 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading.

The release of earnings from the big banks continues Friday morning.

CITIGROUP: is expected to report an increase in revenue, but a lower profit than a year ago. The Refinitiv estimate is for $1.68 per share, down from $2.63 a year ago. The revenue estimate is for $18.22 billion, a 4% boost from a year ago.

WELLS FARGO: is expected to report lower profit and revenue than a year ago. The Refinitiv estimate is for $0.80 per share, down from $1.38 a year ago. The revenue estimate is for $17.53 billion, down 13% from a year ago.

Other companies scheduled to report are: US Bancorp, PNC Financial Services Group, BlackRock, Bank of New York Mellon, State Street Advisors and UnitedHealth Group.

RETAIL SALES: The Commerce Department will have the numbers for June. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate consumer spending to rise 0.8% month-over-month, rebounding from a surprise decline of 0.3% in May. Excluding the automotive component, spending is seen rising 0.6% in June, up from 0.5% the prior month.

NEW YORK FED: The Empire State Manufacturing Survey is expected to slip to a reading of -2.0 in July from -1.2 the previous month, notching its third straight month in contraction territory. A number above zero means that more New York-area manufacturers say business conditions are improving rather than worsening.

INFLATION REPORT: Import and export prices for June will be released. Prices of imported goods likely rose 0.7% month-over-month, slightly above May’s 0.6% increase. Watch for export prices to rise by 1.2% in June, less than half of May’s 2.8% spike and down from a record 4.1% jump in March.