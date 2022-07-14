Wholesale inflation surges 11.3% in June, accelerating more than expected

Wholesale prices accelerated again in June as inflation seeps throughout every part of the U.S. economy, squeezing businesses and American households in the form of higher prices for most necessities.

The Labor Department said Thursday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, climbed 11.3% in June from the previous year. On a monthly basis, prices grew by 1.1%.

Both of those figures are higher than the 10.7% annual and 0.5% monthly estimates from Refinitiv economists, underscoring just how strong inflationary pressures still are.

Core inflation at the wholesale level, which excludes the more volatile measurements of food and energy, increased 0.3% for the month, following a 0.4% increase in April and May. Over the past 12 months, core prices climbed 6.4%.

Overall, prices for goods jumped 2.4% last month, the sixth consecutive rise and the biggest contributor to the headline inflation figure. Nearly 90% of the June increase in services stems from a 10% leap in prices for final demand energy, including a stunning 18.% increase in gasoline prices, according to the Labor Department.

The services index, meanwhile, advanced 0.4% in June, with increases in transportation and warehousing services accounting for about two-thirds of the gain.

The surge in wholesale prices comes on the heels of a separate Labor Department report released on Wednesday that showed the consumer price index rose 9.1% in June from a year ago, much faster than expected. It marks the fastest pace of inflation since December 1981.

Rampant inflation has become a major political liability for President Biden ahead of the November midterm elections, in which Democrats are expected to lose their already razor-thin majorities. Surveys show that Americans see inflation as the biggest problem facing the country – and that many households blame Biden for the price spike.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.