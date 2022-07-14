Amazon Prime Day skirts inflation

Amazon experienced its biggest Prime Day event in history this week despite the continuing threat of soaring inflation.

According to the e-commerce behemoth, Prime members purchased more than 300 million items worldwide during this year's two-day event, saving a record $1.7 billion. Customers spent over $3 billion on more than 100 million small business items. The company did not disclose the event's total sales.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 110.40 +1.18 +1.08% APPL n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. LEVI LEVI STRAUSS & CO. 17.09 +0.24 +1.45%

"Prime Day is a celebration of our Prime members, who look forward to this event every year, and we’re thrilled to have delivered incredible savings to them once again," Amazon Worldwide Stores CEO Doug Herrington said in a statement.

WHOLESALE INFLATION SURGES 11.3% IN JUNE, ACCELERATING MORE THAN EXPECTED

The top-selling categories in the U.S. during Prime Day were consumer electronics, household essentials and homes. The best-selling items in the U.S. during Prime Day included:

Fire TV, Echo, and Blink devices

LANEIGE and NuFACE beauty brands

Apple Watch Series 7

Crest Teeth Whitening and Oral-B electric toothbrushes

Kids' and baby clothing from Simple Joys by Carter’s

Bentgo Kids lunch boxes

Levi's apparel and accessories

Shark vacuums, air purifiers and steam mops

Beats by Dre headphones and earbuds

Coleman, Marmot, and ExOfficio outdoor gear and apparel

Construction toys including LEGO sets, Magna-Tiles, and PLAYMOBIL

According to a survey of 21,306 households and 4,847 verified Prime Day buyers by data and tech firm Numerator, 83% of shoppers said inflation and rising prices influenced their purchases. About 34% said they waited until Prime Day sales to make a purchase and 28% passed on a good deal because it wasn't a necessity.

Amazon

Inflation also drove 22% of those surveyed to look at prices outside of Amazon before buying. Of those who shopped during both this year's and last year's Prime Day, 35% spent more this year while 65% spent the same or less.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods, including gasoline, groceries and rents, rose 9.1% in June from a year ago — the fastest pace of inflation since November 1981. Prices jumped 1.3% from May.

Those figures were both far higher than the 8.8% headline figure and 1% monthly gain forecast by Refinitiv economists. Categories with the largest price increases during the month included energy, food, cars, rent, appliances and households goods and travel and transportation.