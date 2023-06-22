Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Ford

Ford venture nabs $9.2 billion from Department of Energy

Companies use federal dollars for new plants in Tennessee, Kentucky

close
Ford CEO Jim Farley joined 'Barron's Roundtable' to discuss the debate on electric vs. gas cars, the auto company's growth and approach to the auto industry, and reacts to Warren Buffett's comments on investing in the industry. video

Ford CEO Jim Farley weighs in on the electric vs. gas vehicle debate

Ford CEO Jim Farley joined 'Barron's Roundtable' to discuss the debate on electric vs. gas cars, the auto company's growth and approach to the auto industry, and reacts to Warren Buffett's comments on investing in the industry.

Ford’s joint venture to build vehicle batteries with South Korean company SK On just received a $9.2 billion boost from the U.S. Energy Department.

FORD RECALL AFFECTS 1 MILLION TRUCKS THAT ARE MISSING SOMETHING

The low-cost loan comes from the government's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (ATVM) program and will assist the collaboration in building three new battery plants in Tennessee and Kentucky capable of collectively producing more than 120 gigawatt hours annually, the Department of Energy said.

Manufacturing picture

Kentucky Truck Plant’s advanced manufacturing technologies and tools are helping Ford upskill its workforce and deliver better-quality Lincoln Navigators and Ford Expeditions to customers more quickly. (Ford / Fox News)

The ATVM program has now given out six loans for battery supply chain projects. In September 2009, Ford was awarded a $5.9 billion low-cost government loan from the same program and completed its payments last year, after deferring some in 2020.

JUDGE ORDERS ENBRIDGE TO REMOVE OIL PIPELINE FROM WISCONSIN TRIBAL LAND WITHIN 3 YEARS, PAY $5 MILLION

The joint project is expected to create 5,000 construction jobs in Tennessee and Kentucky, and 7,500 new jobs once the plants become operational.

div id="embed">

Ford

.

Meanwhile, the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act approved in August also creates a new $45-per-kilowatt battery production tax credit.

In October, Ford CEO Jim Farley said that from 2023 to 2026, "we estimate a combined available tax credit for Ford and our battery partners could total more than $7 billion."

INFLATION REDUCTION ACT TO COST US $1.2 TRILLION, GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS

Last year, the department awarded a joint venture of General Motors and LG Energy Solution $2.5 billion to help finance construction of new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities. 

The loan to Ultium Cells LLC is for facilities in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Reuters contributed to this report.