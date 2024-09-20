Ford recalls 144,500 Maverick trucks due to rearview camera display issue

Ford is recalling about 144,500 of its Maverick pickup trucks over concerns that the rearview camera display could show a frozen image while backing up.

The recalled 2022-2024 model year Maverick trucks have "Connected Touch Radios," according to a Sept. 13 recall report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

In the report, Ford said a frozen rearview camera display image could lead to a "false representation of where the vehicle is relative to its surroundings, increasing the risk of a crash."

The automaker linked the potential issue to "improper memory handling" within the Connected Touch Radio software that has since been resolved in the production process.

The recalled vehicles were built between February 2021 and late November of last year.

"Our goal is to prevent quality issues from happening in the first place. When they do occur, our focus is on responding quickly with a recall or service action to prevent our customers from experiencing issues with the least inconvenience possible. We are proud that our launch quality has reached best-in-class levels, and our long-term quality is showing improvement," Ford said in a statement to FOX Business.

Affected Ford customers can receive a CTR software update from a Ford or Lincoln dealer.

"Mobile service and pickup and delivery will be available to customers at participating dealerships for this recall," Ford told FOX Business.

The automaker will inform owners of the recalled vehicles by mail at the end of the month and complete the notification process by Oct. 4, the recall said. Dealers have already been told about the issue.

Ford began selling Maverick pickup trucks in 2021. The newest edition of the vehicle is hitting the market later this year.