Ford recalls over 90K vehicles in response to risk of engine intake valve breaking

A recall of roughly 90,700 Ford and Lincoln vehicles is underway.

The Michigan-based automaker said in a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall report that the recall was prompted by the risk that the engines in the affected 2021-2022 Ford Bronco, Ford Edge, Ford Explorer, Ford F-150, Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Nautilus vehicles "may contain intake valves that have a propensity to crack and break."

All the 90,700 recalled SUVs and pickup trucks feature a 2.7-liter or 3-liter Nano EcoBoost Engine, according to the recall report.

Ford notified NHTSA of the recall on Aug. 23.

"An engine intake valve that fails may lead to catastrophic engine damage resulting in a loss of motive power," Ford said in the recall report. "A loss of motive power can increase the risk of a crash."

The problem with the engine intake valve is most likely to appear early in the vehicle's life if the component is susceptible to cracking, Ford told FOX Business.

The issue has not caused any accidents or injuries to date, according to documents Ford filed with the NHTSA.

"Our goal is to prevent quality issues from happening in the first place," Ford said in a statement to FOX Business. "When they do occur, our focus is on responding quickly with a recall or service action to prevent our customers from experiencing issues with the least inconvenience possible. We are proud that our launch quality has reached best-in-class levels, and our long-term quality is showing improvement."

Dealers will install a new engine in recalled vehicles that do not pass an engine cycle test for free. When getting their vehicles fixed, impacted customers will have access to Ford's pick-up, delivery and rental services, according to the company.

The automaker will tell owners of affected Ford and Lincoln vehicles about the recall in early October using letters, according to the NHTSA recall report.

"Owners who have paid to have these repairs completed at their own expense may be eligible for reimbursement, in accordance with the recall reimbursement plan on file with the NHTSA," Ford said.

Meanwhile, notification of dealers is slated for the end of this month.

Ford said the Ford and Lincoln vehicles subject to the recall were built in 2021.

The automaker sells several million vehicles across its Ford and Lincoln brands each year. It notched 4.4 million global wholesale sales last year, according to the company.