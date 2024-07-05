Ford recalls more than 30K Mustangs due to steering issue

More than 30,700 Ford Mustangs are being recalled in response to a problem that could cause unintentional turning of their steering wheels.

The automaker said in a June 28 recall report filed to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the Mustangs at risk of experiencing the unintentional steering wheel turning belonged to the 2022-2023 model years.

The recalled vehicles were built between Sept. 15, 2022, and April 5, 2023.

"A steering wheel that turns unintentionally can cause a loss of vehicle control and increase the risk of a crash," the recall said.

The problem has not caused any reported injuries or accidents.

"Our goal is to prevent quality issues from happening in the first place," Ford said in a statement to FOX Business. "When they do occur, our focus is on responding quickly with a recall or service action to prevent our customers from experiencing issues with the least convenience possible. We are committed to improving our launch quality and long-term quality and are already starting to see improvements in both."

In the recall report, Ford linked the problem to improper calibration of the secondary digital torque sensor in the steering gear that the Michigan-based automaker can fix through a software update.

Ford dealers will do that update for free. At participating dealerships, affected customers can use the company’s pickup and delivery service for getting their recalled vehicle fixed, Ford told FOX Business.

Notification letters will start being sent in early August.

Ford has offered Mustang models for six decades, with the iconic car having celebrated its 60th birthday in mid-April. People have purchased over 10 million of them since the model’s debut, the company said at the time.

Over the first two quarters of 2024, the automaker has notched about 27,400 U.S. sales of the Mustang.