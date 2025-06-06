Expand / Collapse search
Ford
Published

Ford unveils 2026 Mustang FX package with nostalgic Fox body styling

Order books open this month for nostalgic Mustang FX package

Ford Pro Executive Director of North American sales Matt Atkenson discusses the impact of tariffs on the business on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Will Ford models become more expensive?

Ford Pro Executive Director of North American sales Matt Atkenson discusses the impact of tariffs on the business on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Ford Motor Co. is giving Mustang fans another taste of nostalgia.

The automaker on Saturday unveiled the 2026 Mustang FX package, which pays tribute to the third generation of the vehicle and its 1980s and 1990s styling that became commonly known among enthusiasts as the Fox body Mustang.

The 2026 Mustang FX Package pays tribute to the 1980s Fox body Mustang. (Ford Motor Co.)

The new package features two 19-inch wheel designs, with the standard being a new take on the vehicle's existing split-five spoke design, while the Performance package offers customers a style inspired by the Fox body design. Both are finished in an Oxford White color and have center caps with the Mustang GT wordmark in an exclusive font.

The 2026 Mustang FX Package features 19-inch wheels finished in an Oxford White color. (Ford Motor Co.)

Oxford White grille nostrils are also an option, available on Performance pack models, while the standard FX Package model will come in dark gray. Optional white taillights are available through the automaker's Performance Parts catalog.

Inside, the pony car features seats with perforated leather and a plaid look that is a throwback to the inserts available in the 80s.

The 2026 model year also introduces a new color – Adriatic Blue Metallic – which is inspired by the teal paint of the Fox body Mustang. Another color, Orange Fury Metallic Tricoat, is being brought back for the first time since 2019. The colors will be available across the Mustang lineup.

The new Adriatic Blue Metallic paint is inspired by the teal paint of the Fox body Mustang. (Ford Motor Co. / Fox News)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
F FORD MOTOR CO. 10.26 +0.16 +1.58%

The Mustang FX Package is available only on GT Premium models, including both the coupe and convertible body styles with an automatic or manual transmission. 

Pricing details are currently unavailable. Order books open later this month.