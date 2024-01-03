Ford recalls nearly 113K F-150 pickup trucks due to rear axle issue

Ford is recalling nearly 113,000 of its popular F-150 pickup trucks because of a rear axle hub bolt that "may fatigue and break."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the issue could lead to a heightened crash risk.

Bolt breakage may cause axle hub spline damage that could lead to "vehicle roll away when the vehicle is in park without the parking brake applied, or cause a loss of drive power," according to NHTSA.

NHTSA said 112,965 F-150s from 2021 through 2023 may be affected. The impacted trucks have the Trailer Tow Max Duty package and certain heavy-duty axle specifications, according to the agency.

Drivers may hear a "clicking noise" if the rear axle bolt of their vehicle has become loose or a "rattle noise" if it has broken, NHTSA said.

Ford has not learned of any crashes or injuries stemming from the rear axle hub bolt problem and is currently developing a solution, according to NHTSA.

"We will be sharing more information about the final service remedy with dealers and customers soon," a Ford spokesperson told FOX Business. "In the meantime, customers can apply the electronic parking brake out of an abundance of caution. If a customer experiences the issue, they should visit a dealership for replacement of both axle shaft assemblies."

Between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2, owners will get a letter in the mail with information about the recall.

