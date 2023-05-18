Ford recalls 422K SUVs over rearview camera issue

Ford is recalling more than 422,000 SUVs in the U.S. due to a malfunction that may prohibit the rear camera image from being displayed.

The recall covers certain Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators from the 2020 through 2023 model years, and 2020 through 2022 Lincoln Corsairs.

FORD RECALLED 310,000 TRUCKS OVER AIR BAG ISSUE

Some of the vehicles were recalled earlier this year for the same problem, but Ford’s initial solution did not work. The auto giant said it is now working with suppliers to identify the cause and develop a repair.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the lack of a rear camera image can cut visibility and increase the likelihood of a crash.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.50 +0.25 +2.22%

THE FORD F-150 LIGHTNING IS INVADING NORWAY

In January, Ford recalled 462,000 vehicles worldwide for the same issue, while more than 382,000 recalled vehicles were in the U.S.

Ford said at the time that it had reports of 17 minor crashes allegedly resulting from blue screen symptoms, as well as more than 2,100 warranty reports.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The January recall was an expansion of a 2021 recall of 228,000 vehicles.