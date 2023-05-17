Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Ford

Ford recalled 310,000 trucks over air bag issue

Driver side air bag may not deploy in accident

close
Ford CEO Jim Farley joined 'Barron's Roundtable' to discuss the debate on electric vs. gas cars, the auto company's growth and approach to the auto industry, and reacts to Warren Buffett's comments on investing in the industry. video

Ford CEO Jim Farley weighs in on the electric vs. gas vehicle debate

Ford CEO Jim Farley joined 'Barron's Roundtable' to discuss the debate on electric vs. gas cars, the auto company's growth and approach to the auto industry, and reacts to Warren Buffett's comments on investing in the industry.

Ford recalled more than 310,000 trucks during May of 2022 in the U.S. because of an issue that could prevent the driver’s front airbag from inflating during a crash.

A build-up of dust inside a cable of the steering wheel can interrupt the electrical connection, according to Ford.

The NHTSA inadvertently reposted the notice on May 17, 2023, but the vehicles including certain F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty truck models from the 2016 model year, remain recalled. 

THE FORD F-150 LIGHTNING IS INVADING NORWAY

Warning signs include popping or clicking noises inside the steering wheel, and disabled steering wheel switches and horn. The airbag warning light may also notify owners of the issue. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.62 +0.37 +3.29%

Ford said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

FORD MOTOR RECALLS 98,500 RANGER TRUCKS WITH FAULTY REPLACEMENT AIR BAG INFLATOR

Dealers will replace the steering wheel wiring assembly at no cost to owners, who will begin being notified on July 5.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

*This story was updated to include the actions of the NHTSA on May 2023 and the original Ford recall date of May 2022. 