Ford Motor recalls 98,500 Ranger trucks with faulty replacement air bag inflator

Ford Motor Co. on Thursday issued a recall of 98,500 older Ranger pickup trucks in the United States that had previously been recalled over faulty air bag components.

The new recall is for 2004-2006 model year Ranger trucks that may have had replacement front passenger air bag inflators installed incorrectly, Ford said. Of the more than 98,000 Ranger trucks in the recall, an estimated 1 percent may be affected.

Those models were recalled before in 2017 and 2018 over faulty Takata air bag inflators, which can explode, causing injuries and death.

FORD RANGER DRIVER KILLED AFTER IGNORING AIRBAG RECALL

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 12.32 +0.25 +2.07%

Takata air bag inflators have been linked to more than 30 deaths worldwide – including 24 U.S. deaths and three in older Ranger pickup trucks.

Approximately 67 million vehicles with the air bags were recalled across multiple brands, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

FORD APPLIES FOR PATENT THAT ALLOWS CARS TO SELF-REPOSSESS

In November, Ford said the company had replaced 97% of the airbag inflators in affected vehicles, which include the Ranger (2004-2011), Ford Edge (2007-2010), Ford Fusion (2006-2012), Ford GT (2005-2006), Ford Mustang (2005-2014), and Mercury Milan (2006-2011).

However, some of the replacement parts in 2004-2006 Ranger trucks may have been installed incorrectly, necessitating the new recall.

FORD CEO JIM FARLEY GRAPPLES WITH PROBLEMS FROM THE AUTO MAKER'S PAST

All vehicles included in the new recall have already had their Takata airbag replaced. Customers who bring their vehicle in for servicing will have it inspected for proper installation and, if necessary, reinstalled correctly at no charge.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We want to remind customers the importance of getting their vehicle serviced for recalls," Ford told Fox Business. "Participating dealers are making it easier for customers to get their vehicles serviced at their convenience through complementary options such as pick-up and delivery along with mobile service."

Ford said there were no injuries or crashes related to the new recall.

FOX Business' Gary Gastelu contributed to this report.