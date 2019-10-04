Expand / Collapse search
King Arthur Flour widens recall over potential E. coli contamination

By Fox Business
King Arthur Flour is voluntarily recalling more of its unbleached products because of possible E.coli contamination.

The action, taken in conjunction with ADM Milling Company, affects only flour in 5-pound and 25-pound bags, with specific best-used-by dates on the bags (all of which are either in December 2019 or January 2020) and codes that can be found in greater detail in the company's disclosure.

The possible bacterial tainting was discovered through sampling, King Arthur Flour said in a statement posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website. The company said it hasn't received any confirmed reports of illnesses related to this product. 

Milled in Buffalo, New York at the ADM plant, the recalled flour was sold online, via catalogue, and at the King Flour outlet in Norwich, Vermont, the company said.

E. coli 026, the strain identified by King Arthur Flour, can result in bloody diarrhea and stomach cramps that people generally recover from in a week. Children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, however, may develop hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a severe illness that may cause the kidneys to fail, the recall notice warned.

The latest annoucement, made Thursday, broadens a previous recall of King Flour's flour in June, which involved 14,000 cases of possible E.coli contamination.

