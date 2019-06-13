article

More than 14,000 cases of some King Arthur Flour bags were recalled because of possible E. coli contamination, officials said Thursday.

The announcement from the company was shared via a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall is limited to certain five-pound bags of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour, King Arthur said.

The company identified six lot codes and three best used by dates that they said are associated with the recall: “Best Used By” date Dec. 7, 2019 and lot code L18A07C; “Best Used By” date Dec. 8, 2019 with lot codes L18A08A and L18A08B; and “Best Used By” date Dec. 14, 2019 with lot codes L18A14A, L18A14B and L18A14C.

“The recalled Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb.) was distributed through retailers and distributors nationwide,” the company said. “No products sold through our website, Baker’s Catalogue, or the Baker’s Store in Norwich, VT are included in this voluntary recall.”

No one has reported becoming sick as a result of the product, the company said.

But they decided to issue the recall after learning from ADM Milling Company “that certain wheat used to make these lots of King Arthur flour has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections,” according to the news release.

Anyone who has purchased the product should refrain from eating it and should either throw it in the garbage or bring it back to where they bought it, the announcement said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.