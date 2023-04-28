First Republic fate, Apple earnings, jobs data and Fed decision top week ahead

It's another busy week for investors with a plethora of blue chip and entertainment earnings on tap, as well as the Federal Reserve's decision on rates and the future of First Republic Bank.

The embattled region bank was taken over by the FDIC on Friday and its assets are being shopped to various big banks with several bids in on Sunday.

First Republic

Shares of banks, including JPMorgan, PNC and others, may be active during the Monday session.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 138.24 +1.19 +0.87% PNC THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. 130.21 +2.21 +1.73% BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 29.28 +0.39 +1.35% XLF FINANCIAL SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF 33.18 +0.40 +1.22%

The stock market wrapped a solid week and month with all three of the major U.S. averages clocking gains.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12226.583809 +84.35 +0.69% SP500 S&P 500 4169.48 +34.13 +0.83% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34098.16 +272.00 +0.80%

FOX Business breaks down other events likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday, May 1

The Biden administration’s new mortgage rule takes effect. The Loan-Level Price Adjustments (LLPAs), which are related to credit scores and down payment sizes, will impact mortgages by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

According to media reports, the new LLPAs essentially amount to fees imposed on borrowers with high credit scores as a way of subsidizing those with low credit scores. The goal is to support federal initiatives to increase affordable housing across the country."

Also on Monday, Southwest pilots vote on a strike authorization and Amazon will begin to require employees to be in the office at least three days a week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 30.30 +0.41 +1.39% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 105.45 -4.37 -3.98%

Before markets open, Loews, Norwegian Cruise Line, ON Semiconductor and SoFi Technologies will report earnings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % L LOEWS CORP. 57.57 +0.70 +1.23% NCLH NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 13.35 +0.52 +4.05% ON ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. 71.96 +1.98 +2.83% SOFI SOFI TECHNOLOGIES 6.23 +0.17 +2.81%

After the bell, Avis Budget Group, MGM Resorts, NXP Semiconductors, Sprouts Farmers Markets and Stryker will report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CAR AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC. 176.67 +0.58 +0.33% MGM MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 44.92 +1.53 +3.53% NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 163.74 +2.55 +1.58% SFM SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC. 34.66 -0.29 -0.83% SYK STRYKER CORP. 299.65 +1.42 +0.48%

Economic data on Monday will include vehicle sales, S&P Global manufacturing PMI at 9:45 a.m., as well as both ISM manufacturing PMI and construction spending at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, May 2

Also on Monday, SpaceX Falcon 9 launches more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and U.S. Ambassador Nicolas Burns will discuss U.S.-China relations.

The alleged murderer of Cash App founder will be arraigned. The original arraignment was set for April 26, but the defense asked for more preparation time.

Before markets open, earnings will include ADT, DuPont, Marriott International, Molson Coors Beverage, Pfizer and Uber.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ADT ADT INC. 6.70 -0.10 -1.47% DD DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC. 69.71 +1.02 +1.48% MAR MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC. 169.34 +3.95 +2.39% TAP MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE CO. 59.51 +0.43 +0.73% PFE PFIZER INC. 38.90 +0.15 +0.39% UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 31.05 +1.35 +4.55%

After the bell, Advanced Micro Devices, Caesars Entertainment, Ford Motor, Prudential Financial and Starbucks will all report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. 89.37 +1.93 +2.21% CZR CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT INC. 45.29 +1.88 +4.33% F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.88 +0.27 +2.28% PRU PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC. 86.99 +1.40 +1.64% SBUX STARBUCKS CORP. 114.29 +1.54 +1.37%

Economic data will include JOLTS job openings, durable goods and factory orders, all at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, May 3

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, according to the CME's Fed Watch Tool. The decision will be followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference at 2:30 p.m ET.

In earnings, CVS Health, Estee Lauder, Hanesbrands, Hyatt Hotels and potentially Signature Bank will report before the opening bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CVS CVS HEALTH CORP. 73.31 +0.25 +0.34% EL THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. 246.85 +1.18 +0.48% HBI HANESBRANDS INC. 5.24 +0.28 +5.65% H HYATT HOTELS CORP. 114.38 +3.00 +2.69%

Allstate, Marathon Oil, MetLife, Qualcomm and Sturm Ruger will report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ALL THE ALLSTATE CORP. 115.80 +0.52 +0.45% MRO MARATHON OIL CORP. 24.16 +0.68 +2.90% MET METLIFE INC. 61.33 +1.02 +1.69% QCOM QUALCOMM INC. 116.80 +2.88 +2.53% RGR STURM RUGER & CO. INC. 57.41 0.00 0.00%

Economic news includes MBA mortgage applications at 7 a.m., ADP national employment data at 8:15 a.m., the S&P Global services PMI at 9:45 a.m., the ISM non-manufacturing PMI at 10 a.m., and the EIA weekly crude stocks at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, May 4

Thursday, the European Centeral Bank (ECB) will make its own interest rate decision and host a presser as Europe deals with worse inflation than in the U.S.

Before market opens, ConocoPhillips, Kellogg, Moderna, Papa John’s International and Paramount Global will report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COP CONOCOPHILLIPS 102.91 +1.66 +1.64% K KELLOGG CO. 69.78 +0.48 +0.69% MRNA MODERNA INC. 132.89 +2.82 +2.17% PZZA PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL INC. 74.79 +0.92 +1.25% PARA PARAMOUNT GLOBAL 23.33 +0.25 +1.08%

Apple earnings will dominate the headlines after the bell. Shares of the world's most valuable company have gained 30% this year, ahead of the S&P's nearly 9%.

Apple

AIG, Coinbase, Expedia and Live Nation will also report after the close of trading.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AIG AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. 53.04 +0.90 +1.73% COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC. 53.79 -0.38 -0.70% EXPE EXPEDIA GROUP INC. 93.96 +1.55 +1.68% LYV LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC. 67.78 +0.42 +0.62%

Economic data will include challenger layoffs at 7 a.m. as well as initial jobless claims, international trade and the preliminary Q1 productivity all at 8:30 a.m.

Friday, May 5

The month employment report for April will be released. Job growth is expected to have slowed with the addition of 180,000 positions down from 236,000 the prior month. The unemployment rate is expected to tick up to 3.6%.

April Non-Farm Jobs +186,000 est. vs. March's 236,000

In other economic news, consumer credit will come out at 3 p.m.

On Friday, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will participate in a fireside chat on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before an Economic Club of Minnesota luncheon.

Final earnings for the week include, AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings, DraftKings, fuboTV and Warner Bros Discovery before markets open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT 5.50 +0.13 +2.42% CNK CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC. 16.88 +0.28 +1.69% DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC. 21.91 +0.96 +4.58% FUBO FUBOTV 1.14 +0.05 +4.59% WBD WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY INC. 13.61 +0.52 +3.97%

Jessica MacKenzie contributed to this story.